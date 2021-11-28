New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The Department of Posts, Government of India, is in the process of creating the Digital Address Code (DAC) in which an individual does not require to provide their address for booking an online delivery or for paying property tax. Recently, in order to get feedback and suggestions from all the stakeholders, the department released a draft approach paper on its official website.

“What is needed is an address identity that is unique, linked to geospatial coordinates, and is usable by all stakeholders. Digital Address Code (DAC) is proposed as a solution. It would be an input that could be keyed in or captured out of a QR code by apps of service providers and would be cognizable by digital maps,” the draft proposal said.

Right now, the Aadhaar card which is an identification proof is also commonly used as a proof of address. However, the address mentioned on the document cannot be digitally authenticated.

According to the approach paper released by the department, the work of Digital Address Code (DAC) is to uniquely identify each address in the country and link them to its geospatial coordinates represented numerically or alphanumerically.

“An address comprising references to physical attributes like roads, etc. would easily get outdated and hence would not meet the permanence criterion. Digital address code would be a unique numeric or alphanumeric representation of the geospatial coordinates,” the document said.

What are the benefits of DAC?

*According to the draft proposal, DAC would be linked to geospatial coordinates, which will help in providing address authentication as an online service.

*With the help of DAC, there will be higher productivity and quality of service especially in the e-commerce delivery services. It will also reduce the risk of e-commerce fraud.

*DAC will also contribute to simplifying the implementation and delivery of government schemes.

*DAC will help in fulfilling the dream of 'One Nation One Address' (ONOA) by the Working Group of Ministers on Employment Generation and Skill Development dated 22nd October 2020.

* In business sectors like banking, insurance, telecom, etc, DAC would help in simplifying the KYC verification process.

“This would further result in reduced cost of doing business. DAC online authentication combined with Aadhaar authentication would be a truly digital eKYC,” the draft proposal said.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen