New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Unlocking your iPhone using FaceID is often not a smooth experience. There are times during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when FaceID doesn’t recognise one’s half-covered face, following which users are either forced to manually enter screen code or to pull down down the face covering.

While wearing a face covering such as a face mask, it is possible to unlock your iPhone. However, you must have access to an Apple Watch.

Apple in the coming days will allow the users to unlock their iPhones despite them wearing the face coverings such as a face mask. In the iOS 15.4 beta, users will be able to unlock their devices even if their faces are half covered.

Once iOS 15.4 is out, and you have installed the update, it might offer you the chance to set up your new Face ID right away. If not, a user would need to scroll down in the ‘Settings’ section where one can find the option to ‘Use Face ID with a mask’. Following this, users will be able to set up face ID with mask on.

This feature is only available on iPhone 12 and 13 models, which include the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

If you also wear glasses, head back to the Face ID and Passcode page and tap Add Glasses. This will save what your glasses look like too, so you can unlock your iPhone while wearing both them and a mask. You'll have to scan every pair of glasses that you plan on wearing beforehand, or Face ID won't recognize them.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma