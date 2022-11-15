'Solve For Tomorrow' Initiative: Samsung Distributes Rs 1 Cr To Winners Along With Goodies

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced the winners of the inaugural edition of Solve for Tomorrow in India. The competition was a part of the company’s CSR which aims to support the youth who are looking forward to solving real-life issues and promoting innovative ideas in the country.

Samsung has announced that the winning teams would get a total grant of Rs 1 crore and a 6-month incubation period from the IIT Delhi's Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT) to improve their prototypes and look for consumer validation of their goods and services in the real world.

Sputnik Brain, Udaan, and Alpha Monitor are the top three winners. Along with the prizes mentioned above, these three also received a certificate and the Solve for Tomorrow trophy. Each team member also received a Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop and Samsung Galaxy Buds2. The winning team received an 85-inch Samsung Flip interactive digital board for their respective colleges as well.

The Top Ten teams presented their final pitches and showed off their prototypes to a Grand Jury at the Solve for Tomorrow Grand Finale event in New Delhi, where the top three winning teams were chosen. Ankur Warikoo, a businessman and mentor, Dr. Anil Wali, managing director of FITT at IIT Delhi, Dr. Archana Chugh, a professor at IIT Delhi, and Dipesh Shah, managing director of Samsung R&D Institute - Bangalore were on the jury.

"All of the young Solvers are India's future. They have the power to transform India and the world. We are proud of them and will collaborate with them to put their ideas into action and change people's lives. Youth has the ability to innovate and solve the world's most pressing problems," said Ken Kang, President, and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia.

Here are the prototypes which these three winners presented:

Shankar Srinivasan, a 22-year-old from Bengaluru, presented Sputnik Brain, a wearable device that uses secure brain modulation to help people de-stress.

Udaan: Using shredded sugarcane bagasse, three girls—Prisha Dubey, Anupriya Nayak, and Vanalika Konwar—presented washable, eco-friendly, and affordable sanitary pads.

Hemesh Chadalavada, 16, of Alpha Monitor in Hyderabad has created a smart wristband to track patients with Alzheimer's disease and notify caregivers of changes in their behaviour.