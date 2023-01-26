Soft Drink Brand Coca-Cola To Launch Its First-Ever Smartphone In India Soon: Report

Globally famous soft drinks brand Coca-COla is reportedly all set to step into the smartphone market in India. This came after a well-known tipster Mukul Sharma shared a render on his social media platforms. Additionally, he mentioned that the brand would collaborate with existing smartphone manufacturers to come up with a new smartphone.

In the shared picture, it is visible that the phone would feature a dual camera setup paired with a flash. One could also see the volume up and down buttons along with a catchy Coca-Cola logo. The phone seems to be launched with a Red colour (Coca-Cola’s theme colour). However, no details have been shared about the specifications by the tipster.

It could be a marketing stunt as this is not the first time that a non-smartphone company would be entering the market. Earlier, OnePlus and Vivo had partnered with McLaren and Avengers to take out special edition phones. Not only limited to this, the Hong-Kong-based Infinix has recently partnered with Marvel's Ant-Man to rollout its Zero 5G smartphone in India.

In a recent picture shared on Twitter, Infinix India has announced, “The all-new Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Series is releasing in collaboration with Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, Are you excited”.

“The new conqueror awaits you with #ThePowerToChangeTheFuture. That's right! The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Series is launching in collaboration with Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, on Flipkart and in theatres on 17th FEBRUARY respectively,” the company further tweeted.

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced that it would be launching its highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series in the upcoming Unpacked event which will be held on February 1, 2023. The S23 series is expected to be powered by Qulacomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Additionally, the posters made by Samsung hints towards the Galaxy S23 Ultra coming up with a 200 MP primary camera lens.