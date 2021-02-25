The government directed the social media platforms to mandatorily appoint a grievance office who shall register complaints within 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The Centre on Thursday issued guidelines for regulating social media platforms and OTT streaming services, and establishing what it called a "soft touch progressive institutional mechanism with level-playing field" featuring a Code of Ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal framework.

Following its recent face-off with Twitter, the government directed the social media platforms to mandatorily appoint a grievance office who shall register complaints within 24 hours.

"Every social media platforms are welcome in India but there shouldn't be double standards. If attack takes place on Capitol Hill, then SM supports police action but if there's aggressive attack on Red Fort, then you've double standards. This is plainly not acceptable," said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

⚡️ “Centre brings new rules for social media, digital news firms and OTT services: Key Highlights”https://t.co/BxbL4G5NLn — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) February 25, 2021

He said concerns have been raised about rampant abuse of social media platforms and spread of fake news and the government is bringing in a "soft touch" regulation.

Prasad said the laws made for significant social media will be implemented within 3 months so that they can improve their mechanism. "The rest will come into effect from the day the rules are notified," he added.

Here are the guidelines issued by the Centre for social media platforms:

Content involving nudity, morphed pictures of women to be removed within 24 hours.

Companies to appoint chief compliance officer - resident in India - responsible for ensuring compliance of Acts, have nodal contact person - resident in India - for coordination with law enforcement agencies, have resident grievance officer for grievance redressal.

Social media intermediaries have to appoint grievance officer, who shall register complaints in 24 hours. The grievance redressal official must be resident in India, and monthly compliance reports will have to be filed by social media platforms.

Social media platforms on being asked by court or government will be required to disclose the first originator of the mischievous information.

Social media platforms must have provision for voluntary verification of users

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta