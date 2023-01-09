Snapchat To Shut Down Its Camera App For Desktop Users; Know Why

Snapchat, a well-known photo-sharing and instant messaging app, has announced that it is removing a well-liked feature from its lineup. In a recent post, Snapchat said that the desktop camera app, which allowed users to select from a variety of filters to use during video calls from cat ears to pirate hats, would soon be discontinued.

The announcement that "Snap Camera will no longer be available to use or download on January 25, 2023," was made on the app's website's support page. The message continued, "You can keep using Lenses on your computer with Snapchat for Web."

In 2018, the app received the camera feature. It could be used at the time with programs like Skype, YouTube, Zoom, and Google Hangouts. It allowed users to switch between different filters while on a video call or a live stream and was accessible on both Mac and Windows operating systems.

The messaging app tweeted that it was now concentrating more on expanding Camera Kit access for a better web experience.

"Hello, and thanks for your query! To focus on increasing access to Camera Kit for Web, we are adjusting our web-based investments for the community of AR creators and developers. Watch this space for more information this year, and remember that Snapchat for Web still lets you use Lenses on your computer," the app tweeted.

In June 2022, Snapchat officially unveiled Snapchat+, a premium subscription service that costs USD 3.99/month and offers users access to special features like the ability to change the app icon and the knowledge of who has rewatched their stories. TechCrunch claims that despite not providing any details, the company claimed to be testing this capability. Now, Snapchat+ has been formally established.

The new subscription plan will launch in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with more countries to be added soon.

