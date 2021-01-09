Cross-platform encrypted messaging service, Signal, has climbed to the top spot in the free apps category of the App Store in multiple countries, including India, after its rival WhatsApp's revised privacy policy prompted its users to switch to the alternatives.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Cross-platform encrypted messaging service, Signal, has climbed to the top spot in the free apps category of the App Store in multiple countries, including India, after its rival WhatsApp's revised privacy policy prompted its users to switch to the alternatives. Signal began to witness a spike in downloads after users worldwide started receiving popups, asking them to agree to its revised policies before February 8 or lose their account.

The app's rise to the top spot in multiple countries was also facilitated by Tesla CEO Elon Musk's call for switching to Signal as people discussed the alternatives. Musk's post was retweeted by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The official Twitter handle of Signal on Saturday shared a screenshot, showing it placed above WhatsApp at the top spot in India. "Look what you have done," it tweeted.

Under its revised policy, WhatsApp will share users' data with other Facebook-owned companies and third-party apps. The app itself remains end-to-end encrypted, meaning that your messages will not be read by the company, though it will collect and share other data and information such as your battery level, signal strength, and IP address. The revised privacy policies are mandatory to accept before February 8, 2021 if you wish to continue using your account.

The data that the company will share with other Facebook companies include: Your IP address, account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, services-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) while using the app, and mobile device information, (such as the battery level, signal strength).

Posted By: Lakshay Raja