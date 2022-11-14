SENS MJ 2 Neckband Review: An Impressive Choice At Decent Price?

The neckband industry has seen a major set of audiences in the past few years. Be it base, design, or comfort, the hand-free users have got an alternative to the classic wired headphones which were a bit irritating.

Talking about the neckbands, we recently got our hands on the Sens MJ2 which is a mid-range neckband with average sound quality and a premium design. If you are someone who was considering purchasing this neckband, here’s how we think the product is in terms of performance, style, sound, and durability.

Sens MJ2 Neckband Price, Specifications, Features:

First and the foremost thing that would come to our mind while choosing a neckband is the features and specifications and features it is offering. Well talking about MJ2, the company has offered cutting-edge design and features including Environmental Noise Cancellation, Dual Pairing, Smart Video Voice Connect, IIC Technology along with a 12 mm driver which makes it a decent option to choose from. Additionally, it has AFAP (Fast Charging Technology) which makes sure your band’s battery is charged at a higher speed along with IPX5 certification which seems to make it a win-win deal.

If you are a gamer and prefer low latency hands-free, you can also consider it as it has a dedicated low latency mode that can be ultimately used for gaming. In case you want to use the fairly good voice command, SENS has included a mic system with both Siri and Google Assistant.

Talking about the price and availability, the product is available in the market for Rs 1100 and in two different colour tones- Crayon Blue and Gunmetal Grey.

Sens MJ2 Design And Durability:

Talking about the design, the Sens MJ2 has much more to offer as compared to a regular neckband. It features a sturdy design along with a stylish appearance which made us give a heads-up about the device.

In detail, the neckband has a matte finish neck-over along with a glossy panel with control buttons placed on it. Talking about the ear tips, the company has offered silicon tips along with the angled tip to ensure a great in-ear fit.

Adding on to that, the company has played with connectivity via magnets. A user will get a magnet on the back side of ear tips to make it easier to carry. So, if both the ear tips are connected with the magnets, the neckband would disconnect, and as soon as you separate them, they automatically get connected to your device.

Sens MJ2 Sound And Performance:

As soon as we got to know that the device features a 12MM driver, we got a little excited to test the device. However, the expectations were not met as we found the sound quality is just par average. There was no wow moment while we played it on the lows and the highs (from metro rides to the morning walks). But considering the price segment in which the product is placed, you will still find a better base and decent clarity.

Sens MJ2 Battery:

With the AFAP charge on offer, we tested the headphone with a lot of patience and found out the company's claims are true. The neckband will offer you a playback time of around 22 to 23 hours on a single charge which is another green flag for the product.

Is Sens MJ2 Worth Your Money?

Well, if you are someone who prefers features more than sound quality, then it is definitely a Yes! Not only the features, but we are also impressed with the design, and quality as well. Talking about the sound, the decent bass, and clarity in sound at the given price segment is good, but if you are a sound lover, you may find some better options in the market.