Screen Lock For Web Users To View Once Text, Upcoming WhatsApp Features In 2023

THE META-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp which has been rolling out plenty of new features and updates to cater to the huge two billion active user base has a series of new features lined up for the year 2023.

Here is the list of features that are likely to make their debut on the world’s most-used instant messaging platform.

1. Companion Mode:

You will be able to link multiple devices, including phones, to a single account by 2023. The upcoming companion mode would allow users to link other devices without having to log out of the primary device, making it easier to use the platform across multiple devices, especially for work purposes.

2. View Once Text:

Previously, WhatsApp introduced the View Once Photos feature, which allows users to send media files, including photos while restricting users to viewing them only once. Similarly, WhatsApp is planning to implement this feature for text messages as well to ensure security and privacy across the platform.

3. PIP Mode For IOS:

This feature is already available to Android users, who can watch videos while chatting with others. However, the platform has not made it available to iOS users, but it is possible that iPhones and iPads will receive it this year. If it makes it into iOS, users will soon be able to stream videos while chatting on their iPhones.

4. Voice Notes On Status:

Currently, users of WhatsApp are able to share images, videos, gifs, and other files on their statuses. But in 2023, the users could get a feature that will allow them to put Voice Notes on the status.

Users will be able to upload voice notes for up to 30 seconds to their status by choosing the "microphone" icon in the bottom right corner of the status upload interface, mentioned WABetaInfo in a report.

5. Desktop Call Tab:

The platform could also include a call tab for users who prefer to use the app on their laptops or PCs. The feature would serve as a solution for users looking for call histories and video call alternatives.

6. Screen Lock For Desktop Users:

The Screen Lock feature is another safety feature that is expected to debut this year. This feature would allow users to place a screen lock on their laptops/PCs, similar to how they do on smartphones and other devices.

7. Sending High-Quality Image:

According to WaBetaInfor, WhatsApp will soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to share original quality images with their friends, family, and loved ones without sacrificing size or quality. However, if the feature is released, storage may be an issue.