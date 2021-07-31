Under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' plan, the central government has launched a Made in India messaging app 'Sandes', which is similar to the instant messaging app WhatsApp.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' plan, the central government has launched a Made in India messaging app 'Sandes', which is similar to the instant messaging app WhatsApp. This was confirmed by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

For people who have questions regarding the Sandes app, then this article is for them. So read here to clear all your doubts about the app.

Who can use Sandes App?

The app is currently available only for government employees as the Centre is yet to launch the app for the general public. On the other hand, the information displayed on Google Play Store says that the app supports end-to-end encrypted messaging, encrypted backup, and encrypted OTP service. Meanwhile, the central government governs the Privacy and Data Policy as well as the rules and regulations of the app.

Will Sandes compete with WhatsApp?

Though the app is similar to WhatsApp, it only allows government officials to access it. If a government official is on WhatsApp and wants to access the 'Sandes' app, then they should enter their valid mobile number and an email ID to log in to the app.

"Sandes is an open source-based secure cloud-enabled platform hosted by the government. It ensures that the strategic control remains with the Government of India. This platform has many features. Single chat, group messaging, file sharing, and Audio-video calls can also be made from it. It is available on Google Play Store and App Store," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen