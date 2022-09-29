Samsung's Upcoming Flagship S23 Series Renders Leaked, Here's How It Looks

After giving a great response to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, people are desperately waiting for the next flagship series. It is expected that it may launch in February 2023. Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to launch with 3 models- S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. Ahead of its official announcement, the design and renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have been leaked. However, the render seems pretty much similar to its predecessor. While it might launch with a 6.8-inch display with small bezels.

A very known tipster Steve H. has leaked a series of renders which are clearly revealing the design of the upcoming S23 Ultra. The leaked renders show the phone from almost all possible angles. A centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the display can be seen.

Talking about the camera, it seems that it is a similar design to the S22 Ultra. Three cutout cameras can be seen arranged with sturdy frames. Just like every Samsung flagship, it has power and volume buttons on the right side. The bottom side has an S pen slot, SIM Tray, charging port, and speakers.

It is expected that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with some decent updates over its predecessor and can be priced at Rs. 1,09,999.

Earlier Samsung was in news for its Under Display Camera patent. We expect that S23 can be seen with a faster and more precise authentication.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor. A 40-megapixel selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired, and 15W wireless charging are the other key highlights of the smartphone.