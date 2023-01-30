Samsung's One UI 5.1 Features Leaked Ahead Of Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch, Claims Report

SOUTH Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to unveil its next generation flagship S23 series along with a series of new gadgets including the wearables, laptop and the new user interface.

After plenty of leaks about the S23 series and Galaxy Book, now a new leak suggests the upcoming feature of the One UI 5.1, the upcoming update which will be based on Android 13 and is set to launch with the phones.

Reportedly, the new update would be a minor one and would be focusing on the useful tweaks and customisations for the better user experience.

Here is the list of features (translated from leaked German document) that would come with One UI 5.1 as reported by the GSM Arena.

1. Quick access to Expert RAW

If you wish to edit your photos afterwards, the Expert RAW software enables you to take high-quality pictures without any editing or reduction. It is now simpler to access Expert RAW from the Advanced menu.

2. Gallery Common Family Album

Sharing images with your family is simpler than ever with a Shared Family Album.

3. Improved handling

Processing makes your images seem fantastic by automatically removing shadows and reflections. GIFs can also be recreated for improved clarity and resolution.

4. Convenient information display

When looking at a photo or video in your gallery, you may swipe up to quickly discover the date and location of the photo's capture, the device it was taken on, the location of its storage, and more.

5. Layout and editing improvements in AR Doodles

For easier access, the brushes are now accessible from the main AR Doodle interface. Designs can also be resized and moved after they are created, and the new eraser tool allows you to only remove a piece of your drawings without erasing them whole.

6. New battery widget

You can check the battery life of your Galaxy devices with the new battery widget. You can view the remaining battery life of your smartphone, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch, and other supported devices right from the home screen.

7. Intuitive weather widget

It is simple to understand the weather information, whether it is sunny, cloudy, raining, or snowing, thanks to the new illustration style and a summary of the current weather conditions.

8. Search has become more powerful

Now, you may conduct simultaneous searches for several people or objects. Even without tagging their names, you can find people by clicking on their faces alone.

9. Choose a location to save screenshots

By configuring it in the advanced features, you can now save screenshots and screen recordings in a folder of your choosing.

10. Samsung DeX: Improved multitasking in DeX

You can now drag the splitter in the centre of the screen to resize both windows while in split screen mode. Additionally, a window can be snapped to one of its corners to fill approximately a fourth of the screen.

11. Settings suggestions

The settings panel now has suggestions at the top informing you of interesting features to test out or settings that require your attention so you can enable or test them right away.

Samsung InternetImproved search

Now, you may search in tabs or bookmarks by group name or folder name. You can locate what you're looking for even if something is misspelt thanks to improved search logic.

12. Calls Bixby text calls

To automatically answer calls and learn the reason for the call, use Bixby text calls. In a text chat, you can see what the caller is saying and tap or input responses that are read aloud to the caller. Only English and Korean are accessible for Bixby SMS calls.