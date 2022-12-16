Samsung’s Affordable Smartphone Galaxy M04 Goes On Sale; Check Where Can You Buy It

The entry level Samsung Galaxy M04 is now on sale in India.

Samsung's newest M series smartphone, the Galaxy M04, goes on sale today. In order to satisfy the needs of Gen Z customers, the fashionable new addition to the well-liked Galaxy M series offers experiences that are unmatched.

The Galaxy M04 has a 6.5-inch display for an immersive viewing experience. The Galaxy M04 features a dual rear camera with 13MP+2MP resolution for stunning images. The Galaxy M04 also has a 5MP front-facing camera for taking high-quality selfies. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor with a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz along with a battery size of 5000mAh. It has up to 8GB of RAM with the RAM Plus feature, which guarantees improved performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation, and uninterrupted gaming. The Galaxy M04 has expandable storage of up to 1TB.

To ensure user security, the Galaxy M04 includes a Face Unlock feature in addition to a standard passcode, as well as two OS upgrades and four years of security updates, making it a future-ready smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Price, Availability:

The price of the Galaxy M04 is INR 9499 for the 4GB+64GB model and INR 10499 for the 4GB+128GB model. If you opt for buying the phone right now, the company provides an instant discount of Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit and Debit cards.

In terms of colour shades, the phone comes in two trendy colours namely Light Green & Dark Blue, and is available on Amazon, Samsung’s official website, and the Samsung retail from today.