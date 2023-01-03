Samsung To Showcase Long List Of Electronic Appliances At CES 2023; Details Inside

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced its all-new Odyssey, ViewFinity, and Smart Monitor lineups which will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The company stated in a statement that the new lineups "will deliver the better image quality and a range of innovative features for users looking to work, play, and live through their monitor display."

The Odyssey Neo G9 and Odyssey OLED G9 monitors from Samsung's Odyssey line-up will be on display, the company says.

Odyssey Neo G9 Specifications:

A dual ultra-high definition (UHD) gaming monitor called the Odyssey Neo G9 will give players an "unprecedented field of view" and new levels of detail. It has a single screen with a 7,680A-2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio, as well as a 1000R curved 57-inch screen that makes use of quantum mini LED technology. Additionally, the Odyssey Neo G9 supports a 240Hz refresh rate.

According to Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said, "We are introducing the future of gaming monitors with our Odyssey Neo G9, making each game more lifelike with innovative features and picture quality on a new scale."

Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor Specifications:

The Odyssey OLED G9 monitor, on the other hand, has a dual quad-HD 49-inch 1800R curved display and a 32:9 aspect ratio. The tech giant also claimed that because an OLED screen individually illuminates each pixel and does not rely on a backlight, it can deliver true RGB and true black without the use of colour filters and achieve a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

The "ViewFinity S9" monitor, which has a 5K 27-inch screen and is tailored for creative professionals like graphic designers and photographers, will be on display from Samsung in the ViewFinity lineup. It has a resolution of 5,120 by 2,880 and a built-in Colour Calibration Engine to guarantee accurate screen brightness and colour.

The company will also display a "Smart Monitor M8" monitor, which has a chic and slim design and is available in two new sizes, 27 inches, and 32 inches, both with 4K resolution.

According to Samsung, "the screen can now pivot 90 degrees, helping users view long documents with less scrolling."

(With Agency Inputs)