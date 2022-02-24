New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently started with the pre-booking of the Samsung S22 series. With that, the company has begun sending the first few units of the Galaxy S22 Ultra to customers who have pre-booked the device. However, unfortunately, a few of the customers who have received the device are facing strange display artifacting.

Taking to Reddit, several customers have complained about the issues such as flickering and artifacting on the smartphone's display. The technical problem usually appears in the form of flashing bands of pixels when viewing content or playing games on the smartphone.

The issue so far has been reported by users who are using the Exynos variants of the phone. However, some of the Snapdragon variants have also reported the issue.

"We are aware of a limited number of Galaxy S22 Ultra devices experiencing a pixelated line on the display when [the] customer plays YouTube or unlocks the device with fingerprints. The issue may occur rarely when the user set[s] the device resolution to WQHD and Screen mode to Natural mode. We have already worked to develop a patch on Galaxy S22 Ultra and will release software updates to address the issue soon. We recommend that until then, please change the screen mode to Vivid or resolution to FHD+ of your device," the company responded on its support forum on Reddit.

The temporary solution, for now, is to set the display to Vivid mode and not use the Natural preset. Apart from that, one can also set the resolution from FHD to QHD in order to reduce the problem.

Further Samsung has also identified the potential problem as a software issue and said that they will fix the issue soon.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen