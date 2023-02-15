Samsung Starts Rolling Out One UI 5.1 For Smartphones; List Of Devices Which Will Get It First

ONE UI 5.1, Samsung’s all-new user interface which made its debut with the flagship S23 series all over the globe at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023, is all set to roll out for other Samsung devices. With One UI 5.1, Galaxy devices will offer an interface that is more aesthetically pleasing and has new features that allow for more personalization and creativity for an all-around more pleasant experience.

Here’s What Is New In One UI 5.1:

1. Professional-Quality Camera And More Engaging Gallery:

The recently updated camera functions debuted with the Galaxy S23 series are expanded upon in One UI 5.1. With Expert RAW, Galaxy users now have more options for producing images of a high calibre.

Additionally, improved AI-based Photo Remaster restores degraded image features automatically by enhancing brightness, adjusting details, and correcting colours, even in backlit scenarios. For a picture-perfect photo, it also eliminates undesirable shadows and reflections.

2. More Personalised Mobile Experience:

With the ability to customise numerous user interface elements, Samsung has long been committed to offering Galaxy consumers more control over their gadgets. One UI 5.1 offers a number of intriguing new capabilities that let users customise almost every aspect of the mobile experience, including appearance, communications, activities, and more. Samsung recently unveiled new capabilities that can analyse how users interact with devices and offer suggestions accordingly.

3. Greater Connectivity throughout Galaxy Ecosystem:

With expanded Multi control between the Galaxy Book and smartphones, users will receive a connected ecosystem across their mobile and PC. Only a few Galaxy phones, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy Book models offer Multi Control. One UI 4.1 or later tablets, One UI 5.1 or later smartphones, and the Galaxy Book series introduced in 2021 or later with either Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 are all compatible with it. The functions that are available may change based on the device model.

In order to easily copy and paste text and drag and drop photos from one device to another, customers can now share the mouse, keyboard, or trackpad of their Galaxy Book with certain Galaxy phones in addition to their Galaxy tablets.

List Of Devices Which Will Get It First :

For the Samsung Galaxy S22 series1, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S21 series2, and S20 series3, the One UI 5.1 software upgrade has begun to roll out. In the upcoming weeks, software updates will be made available for additional Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3.