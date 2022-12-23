Samsung Starts Rolling Out Android 13 For Its M Series Smartphones; List Of New Features Added

The South Korean tech giant Samsung which has been working on the latest Android updates in a phased manner has now started rolling out Android 13 which is based on the One UI 5.0 to the existing M series in India.

The M series phones including the Galaxy M53, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M33, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M32, and Galaxy M13 5G are currently getting the Android 13 update. If you are someone who owns the aforementioned devices, you can get the update by visiting the Software Update available in the Settings section of the phone.

The size of the update, however, may differ based on the phone trim. Users will be able to customise the lock screen of the phone, combine a variety of new widgets, remaster photos and videos, and do many other things with the lock screen of the device thanks to the new update.

The brand-new update includes an Object Eraser tool that allows users to remove unwanted objects, shadows, and people from an existing picture in addition to 16 built-in colour themes. The update also adds Photo Remaster tools to the gallery, enabling users to automatically improve the image's quality by boosting its sharpness, clarity, exposure, and saturation.

Notably, these features are already available in the flagship S series and Z series. However, it is evident that the tech giant is rolling out features for its mid-range smartphones as well.

Adding on to that, the Android 13 will also bring the Split Screen View option for its users along with the swipe gestures. Also, the phones will see a new Security and Privacy dashboard that offers a quick look at the status of various security aspects of the smartphone, such as apps that have access to the camera, microphone, and location settings.

The Samsung Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, and Galaxy M13 5G made their entry this year with the Android 13-based One UI 4.