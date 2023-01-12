Samsung S23 Series To Launch On THIS Date In India; Pre-Booking Begins

Samsung officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at its Unpacked event. This will be the first in-person edition of the event following the Covid-19 pandemic's outbreak in early 2020. It will also be live streamed on the official website of the tech behemoth. The Galaxy Unpacked event will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom India on February 1 at 11.30 p.m.

"A new era of Galaxy innovation is on the way. Our innovations are intended to open up incredible opportunities for people today and in the future. The new Galaxy S series will be the pinnacle of what we mean by "ultimate premium experience," Samsung stated.

In addition, Samsung announced that pre-orders for its upcoming flagship series, the Galaxy S23 series, have begun in India. Customers can pre-order the new Galaxy S series for Rs 1,999 on the company's official website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon, and leading retail outlets, according to a statement from the tech giant. Customers who pre-order the S23 series smartphone will receive a Rs 5,000 discount. However, to avail the benefit, consumers must purchase and activate the device before March 31.

"The new Galaxy S series will represent the pinnacle of Samsung's definition of the ultimate premium experience. "With its new flagship, Samsung is raising the bar and setting new standards for what is epic," the company said.

According to rumours, the Galaxy S23 series will include an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. According to 9To5Google, it will be available in three colours: Cotton Flower, Mistly Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.

However, it is also anticipated that the upcoming phones won't include many significant design updates and will instead be based on Samsung's current flagship Galaxy S22 series.

(With agency inputs)