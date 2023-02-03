Samsung Galaxy S23 Priced At Rs 74,999, S23 Ultra At Rs 1.24 Lakh; Exciting Offers Available On Pre-Bookings

Samsung India has officially announced that it would be making the flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones in India. Recently during the Unpacked 2023 event, the South Korean tech giant launched this fall’s flagship smartphone series along with the next-generation Galaxy Book 3 series. The Galaxy S23 series can officially be pre-ordered in India with exciting offers including exchange offers.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 series can be pre-ordered on the official website, Samsung Shop, and offline for Rs 1,999 and one can receive perks worth Rs 5,000, as well as the best exchange offer on existing phones. In addition, the company is providing a Rs 2,000 welcome voucher on the Samsung Shop application. Users who pre-reserve can select from a variety of exclusive colour selections.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price In India:

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 1,24,999. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB and 1TB variants will cost Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,54,999, respectively. There are plenty of exclusive colour options available to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Price In India:

The intermediate trim Samsung Galaxy S23+ with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage would cost Rs 94,999, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage version would cost Rs 1,04,000. The S23+, on the other hand, has limited colour options, with users able to choose between phantom black and cream.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price In India:

The entry-level model of this year's flagship, the Galaxy S23, will cost Rs 74,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB will cost Rs 79,999.

The company has also stated that its production facility in Noida will be producing the Galaxy S23 series.