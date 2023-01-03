Samsung S23 Series Likely To Drop 128 GB Storage Option, 256 GB Variant To Be Base Trim: Report

Samsung's next flagship which has become subject to rumours and claims is now witnessing a new twist. According to the latest reports, Samsung may drop the 128 GB base storage trim and now the base trim of the Samsung S23 series will be at least 256 GB storage. This came after GSM Arena, a tech news website citing Ahmed Qwaider on Twitter, reported that the company will make 256 GB as its base trim.

This hints that there will be no 8GB RAM trim in the upcoming S23 series and will feature only 12GB RAM as standard.

However, it is unclear whether the list includes all variants or only the top-tier phone because the leaker listed three versions of the Ultra variant but only one storage option for the S23 and S23+.

Notably, the South Korean tech titan Samsung is reportedly going to launch its next-generation smartphones in the first week of February in its Unpacked event.

While on the other hand, the base model of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ had 8/128 GB, but the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 will now have 8/256 GB. According to GSM Arena, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come in three configurations: 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, and 12 GB/1 TB.

Another thing to note is that it's rumoured that the company will offer the Galaxy S23 series with UFS 4.0, which has sequential write speeds that are 1.6 times faster and read speeds that are 2 times faster. The flagships introduced in the previous year included a UFS 3.1 solution. It is very likely that all phones will have the recently released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

According to the report, the power efficiency of the new generation of phones will be improved by 46%, which will result in longer battery life.