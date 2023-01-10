Samsung S23 Series Launch On February 1? Here's What We Know So Far

THE SOUTH-Korean tech giant Samsung which is expected to launch its flagship S23 series in February has become a topic for leaks and renders. With this, yet another report floating online claiming that the Samsung’s Colombia website has revealed the launch date of Galaxy S23 series. According to the report, the company is expected to launch the phones on February 1.

According to 9To5Google, the website published a page of the Unpacked event a little bit early, confirming the launch date for the Galaxy S23. The teaser also showed off the new camera design, with images of foliage and lilacs hinting at the names of the recently disclosed colours in the corner.

According to the report, it will most likely be available in three colours: Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Mistly Lilac, and Mistly Lilac. The launch of the tech giant's Galaxy S23 series was reportedly postponed to mid- to late February of this year, according to news reports from last month.

The tech giant's inability to settle on the final price scheme for the devices was the cause of the delay. This will be the first live Unpacked event since the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

Meanwhile, multiple speculations have been made about the specifications of the upcoming S23 series. The phone is said to feature the super AMOLED display which will be paired with the LPDDR5 RAM and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

In terms of design, the company is not expected to make major changes and would be based on the design of its predecessor. The phones are expected to feature a triple camera setup along with the flagship primary shooter in the industry.

Recently, iQOO has launched its flagship iQOO 11 with the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with the V2 GPU chips dedicated for gaming, streaming and recording. The price of the smartphone starts with Rs 59,999.

(With Agency Inputs)