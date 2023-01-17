Samsung Republic Day Sale: Get Massive Discounts On THESE Gadgets | Details

SAMSUNG, a well-known South Korean technology company, has announced The Grand Republic Sale, which includes massive discounts and cashback on a variety of Samsung products such as Galaxy smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, Samsung TVs, and digital appliances.

During the week-long sale, which runs until January 21, 2023, these deals will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and the Samsung Shop App. Furthermore, new Samsung Shop App users will receive welcome benefits worth up to INR 6,500 off.

Samsung Republic Day Sale Offers:



1. Customers who purchase selected Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearable technology, accessories, and laptops during the sale are eligible for enticing cashback offers of up to Rs. 10,000 with leading bank debit and credit cards, while those who purchase Samsung TVs and other electronic devices are eligible for cashback offers of up to 20% with ICICI Bank and other top bank debit and credit cards.

2. Customers may save up to 61% on certain Samsung Galaxy smartphones during the Grand Republic Sale, including the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy M33, Galaxy M13, Galaxy F23, Galaxy A73, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13, and Galaxy A03 Core.

3. Meanwhile, people who buy a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 can get their hands on Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for Rs 2,999 (value Rs. 31,999), a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for Rs. 2,999 (worth Rs. 34,999), and a Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs. 1,999, respectively.

4. Customers may get a Book Cover Keyboard worth Rs. 22,999 for a 50% discount when purchasing a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, while those purchasing a Galaxy Tab A8 would receive a Book Cover for INR 999.

5. Consumers purchasing Samsung TVs can avail of up to 56% off. On purchase of select models of Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame, and UHD TVs, consumers will get a Galaxy A23 smartphone worth INR 18,499 or an HW-S801B Soundbar worth INR 40,990. Consumers buying the flagship Neo QLED 8K TVs will get a Galaxy Z Fold4 worth INR 154,999. Those buying UHD and QLED TVs will be able to get 40% off on select Samsung Soundbars.

6. During the sale, consumers buying Samsung digital appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners will get up to 42% off.

7. Consumers will get an extra 5% off on the purchase of two or more of the 500 products listed under the ‘Buy More Save More’ offer on Samsung.com and the Samsung Shop App.