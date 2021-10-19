New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In the Global market of smartphones, the South Korean brand, Samsung Electronics once again has managed to claim the first position. As per the report of a global market research firm, the Andriod phone makers rank first while the iOS makers rank second. The firm on Monday released a list of companies holding the largest market share.

Samsung Electronics succeeded in maintaining first place in the global smartphone market in the third quarter. With the release of the iPhone 13, Apple has ranked second place, reported ANI.

Samsung Electronics has topped the global smartphone market with a 23 percent market share in the third quarter of this year. It has maintained the same level as in the second quarter, suggests reports from the global market research firm Canalys, released on 18th, reported the news agency.

Apple's market share increased to 15 percent from 12 percent, ranking second. It is analyzed that the release of iPhone13 in mid-September affected the market share in the third quarter.

Xiaomi's market share was 14 percent, the same as the previous quarter, but the ranking fell from second to third. Vivo and Oppo ranked 4th and 5th with a 10 percent market share each.

Canalys analyzed that the global smartphone shipments decreased by 6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, due to the supply shortage of components.

"The chipset famine has truly arrived," and that, "Chipset manufacturers are increasing prices to reduce over-ordering, but the shortage will not ease until 2022," ANI quoted Ben Stanton, the chief analyst at Canalys.

"Many channels are nervous heading Singles' Day in China and Black Friday," he said.

"Inventories of smartphones are already running low and it is difficult to satisfy consumer demand. Also, consumers might have to expect that the discount will not be aggressive this year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh