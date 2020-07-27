The entry-level smartphone will run on Android ‘Go’ platform, and is company’s most affordable phone starting from INR 5,499.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Keeping up the trend of making affordability the prime feature of smartphones in a pandemic year, Seoul-based Samsung has started selling its Galaxy M01 Core smartphone which was launched last month. The entry-level smartphone will run on Android ‘Go’ platform, and is company’s most affordable phone starting from INR 5,499.

“Galaxy M01 Core reiterates Samsung’s commitment to make technology accessible, affordable and available to consumers across Bharat. Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with a best–in-class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance, experience and price,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

The smartphone has been directed at those switching from basic feature phones to smartphone environment, and Samsung wants to be at the forefront of that.

The smartphone is available in three color options: Black, Blue and Red colors.

The Galaxy M01 Core comes with an ‘Intelligent Photos’ feature which is capable of detecting simila photos and henceforth gives a user smart suggestion to not keep more than one copies of a same picture while suggesting on to discard other photos to free up the space. For optimal battery utilisation, Galaxy M01 also features dynamic screen timeout, which saves the battery consumption when the phone is not in use.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core specifications and Price

Display: 5.14 inches (13.06 cm)

RAM+storage: 1GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage

Processor: Quad Core, 1.5 GHz

Rear Camera: 8 Megapixels

Selfie Camera: 5 Megapixels

Battery: 4000 mAh

Runtime: 11 hours

Expandable memory: Yes (upto 512 GB)

LED Flash : Yes

Dual SIM: Yes

4G: Yes

VoLTE: Yes

Fingerprint sensor: No

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is available in INR 5,499 for 1GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant and INR 6,499 for 2GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant respectively.

