Samsung Likely To Discontinue A7X Series, Halt Launch Of Galaxy A74 Smartphone: Report

The South Korean tech titan Samsung reportedly may put an end to the existing A7x smartphone series. So now, the Samsung Galaxy A5x is expected to lead the Samsung A lineup in the market. Notably, the Samsung A series started with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Alpha which was launched in October 2014.

According to a report by GSM Arena citing Galaxyclub, Samsung will not launch the A74 5G smartphone. Samsung on the other hand may launch more smartphones under the A series which includes Galaxy A14 series, Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and more.

The A7X series is the most premium smartphone in the lineup of the A series, according to the company's production methods, and the new phone was supposed to be released next year, but the report contradicts that.

Adding on to that, the reports also claim that Samsung will not launch the A7X series phones in the coming future making the existing Galaxy A54, the current premium phone of the lineup.

Speaking of reasons, the report does not specify a specific reason for ending the current A7X series, but it is possible that the information is accurate given that Samsung did not launch the Galaxy A73 5G in as many nations as it did the Galaxy A72. Contradictory to itself, there are no announcements regarding the release of the well-liked fan edition of the current flagship S22 series.

There will be a significant gap between the A series and S series if the report is believed to be accurate. However, Samsung hasn't released any official information regarding the cancellation of the A7X series or the introduction of its adaptable fan edition smartphone.

The most recent model in the A7x series, the Samsung A73, was released in March and has a price cap in India of Rs 41,999. The Snapdragon 778G processor and 8GB of RAM power the phone.