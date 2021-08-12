The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been launched as a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 while Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a replacement of the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Samsung on Wednesday launched its high-end phones Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been launched as a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 while Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a replacement of the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The two smartphones will become available for Indian customers from next month.

Let's talk about the price, features and specifications of both devices.

Specifications of Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at USD 1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,33,600) and comes with 6.2 inches long cover screen and 7.6 inches main screen. The screening rate of the phone is 120hz and Gorilla Glass Victus has been used in the phone. The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 support and has 12GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will work on Android 11 based One UI and will come S-Pen Fold Edition support. While talking about the battery, then it has a 4,400mAh (Typical) dual battery which can be charged with the help of a 25W fast charger.

The triple rear camera has been given in Galaxy Z Fold 3 wherein the primary camera is of 12 megapixels sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that has dual OIS support. On the other hand, the front camera of the phone is 10 megapixels and 4 megapixels under-display camera.

Specifications of Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch Full HD + AMOLED display and is priced at USD 999.99 (Rs. 74,200). The phone runs on Snapdragon 888 SoC and has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The battery of the phone is 3,300 mAh. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and OIS, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone also comes with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on top of its folding display, with an f/2.4 lens

The display has a 1080 x 2640-pixel resolution and has a 120 Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 also has a large 1.9-inch external screen with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen