New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Setting a new benchmark for premium smartphones, Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its flagship Galaxy S22 series, along with the top-end S22 Ultra device that merges the power of Galaxy Note and the pro-grade camera and performance of the 'S' series -- with a built-in Stylus (S) Pen, advanced video capabilities and battery life that can last over a day. The company also introduced Galaxy S22 and S22+ devices with dynamic cameras and advanced intelligent image processing, among other features.

Samsung Galaxy S22:

The Samsung Galaxy S22 now fits a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X that's brighter and smarter with its refresh rate. It can reach a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and can adapt its refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz (the S21 did 48Hz-120Hz). Another notable difference from its predecessor is the move away from plastic with this year's S series. The rear panel of the S22 is all glass, Gorilla Glass Victus+ at that. Battery-wise, the Galaxy S22 has a smaller, 3,700mAh battery, compared to its predecessor's 4,000mAh. It charges at the same maximum rate of 25W.

Galaxy S22 comes with Android 12 and OneUI 4.1 out of the box and supports 5G network. The newly launched smartphone is IP68 waterproof, and use Samsung's ultrasonic fingerprint for biometric authentication. The S22 has been launched for euro 849 (approx Rs 73,000) for the 8/128GB and euro 899 (approx Rs 77,000) for the 8/256G and is available for pre-order starting Thursday with actual delivery expected by February 25.

Talking about the camera, the main one in Galaxy S22 is the 50MP Samsung GN5 with a 1/1.57" imager with 1.0um pixels that binns to a 12.5MP final snap with 2.0um pixels. There's also a 12MP 13mm ultrawide camera in front of a 1/2.55" 1.4um sensor without autofocus (sigh). There's a 3x zoom camera with a 10MP sensor, not the 64MP digital zoom unit of the predecessors. For selfies, the S22 use a 10MP fixed-focus cam.

Samsung Galaxy S22+:

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ has a bigger 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that dynamically refreshes between 10Hz and 120Hz but achieves a higher 1750 nits of brightness. The battery is bigger at 4,500mAh, with faster 45W wired charging. The S22+ also has Wi-Fi 6E, while the S22 only goes up to Wi-Fi 6. It also comes with Android 12 and OneUI 4.1 out of the box and supports 5G on all their versions. S22+ is also IP68 waterproof, and use Samsung's ultrasonic fingerprint for biometric authentication.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is also available for pre-order starting today with actual shipments expected February end. The S22+ is priced at euro 1,049 (approx Rs 90,000) for the 8/128GB and euro 1,099 (Rs 94,000) for the 8/256GB. Galaxy S22+ comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold across third party retailers, while additional Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue and Violet options will be available to those that order via Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is also equipped with the same camera specifications as the S22. It comes with a 50MP Samsung GN5 that binns to a 12.5MP final snap with 2.0um pixels. There's also a 12MP 13mm ultrawide camera in front of a 1/2.55" 1.4um sensor without autofocus. There's a 3x zoom camera with a 10MP sensor. For selfies, the S22+ use a 10MP fixed-focus cam.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra:

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with the inclusion of the S Pen from the now-defunct Galaxy Note line. The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a design similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a flattened front, back, top, and bottom with curved sides. One of the colours (Burgundy) even looks similar to the Mystic Bronze colour of the Note 20. Like that phone, the S22 Ultra also feature a more gently curved display. On the back is the new camera array in a similar arrangement to last year's S21 Ultra but without the large raised island around it.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra uses an aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both the front and the back. The phone as well as the S Pen are IP68 water and dust resistant. The S22 Ultra is equipped with a 6.8-inch, 1440p Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung claims a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,750 nits of peak brightness, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage. The display also includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features the same 108MP F/1.8 main camera as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Next to it are a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a couple of telephoto snappers - 10MP F/2.4 3x and 10MP F/4.9 10x periscope. At the front, you get a 40MP F/2.2 selfie camera. What the company has done instead is introduce a new AI enhancement using the updated NPU to improve photo and video quality in low light as well as add new camera features.

One of the new features is Auto Framing. Using the ultrawide camera on the back, the phone is able to crop in and adjust the shot for the number of people in the frame. It can track up to ten people at once and will automatically zoom out when more people walk in.

In terms of memory and storage, the S22 Ultra will start at 8GB memory with 128GB of storage. Other variants will feature up to 12GB of RAM and a choice of either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. The S22 Ultra will ship with One UI 4.1 running on top of Android 12. It has a 5000mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging using a wired charger and 15W wirelessly.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy starting February 25 with pre-orders opening today. Additional Graphite, Red and Sky Blue colour options will be exclusive to Samsung.com. Prices start at USD 1199 (approx Rs 90,000) for the 8/128GB model.

