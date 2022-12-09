Samsung Launches Galaxy M04 In India; Check Price, Key Features, And Other Details Here

SAMSUNG has launched the Galaxy M04, expanding its Galaxy M-series in India. The smartphone is available on the e-commerce site Amazon with its key specifications and price.

The smartphone is available starting at Rs 8,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. Customers of India can buy it starting from December 16, 2022, at 12 PM.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Features:

With a 6.5-inch HD+LCD screen, Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. It offers up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature and will be available with up to 128 GB internal storage capacity that is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The phone has a dual camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary camera paired with a 2MP macro camera and an LED flash.

It also features a 5 MP camera at the font. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and offers a 10-watt charging adapter.

Connectivity- For connectivity purposes, the Samsung Galaxy M04 features GPS, a USB-C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Security Features- The phone doesn't have a fingerprint sensor but comes with face unlock biometric support.

What Are The Colours Available?

The Samsung M04 phone is available in two colour variants- Black and Green.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphones has some similar features as the Galaxy M13 including an octa-processor and Android 12.