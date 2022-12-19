Samsung Launches Entry-Level Galaxy A04 And A04e In India; Check Price, Specifications Here

The market of versatile phones in India has seen a huge improvement after many companies including Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, and Nokia launched budget phones with great features that too under the price bracket of Rs 10,000.

Similarly, Samsung has been launching a variety of budget phones for its potential customer base. With this, the South Korean tech giant has launched yet another impressive entry-level smartphone series for smooth multitasking that too at an affordable price, namely Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e.

Samsung Galaxy A04 And Galaxy A04e Specifications:

Launched with the aim to provide users with a seamless multitasking experience, the phones have much in common. Both phones feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display along with a refresh rate panel of 90Hz. The phone is backed by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with a 4GB RAM (up to 8 GB) and 5,000mAh battery and will run on Android 12.

The phone series sees a difference in terms of optics, as the Galaxy A04 sports a dual camera set up with a 50 MP primary shooter and a 2 MP in-depth sensor. While the Galaxy A04e features a 13 MP primary shooter along with a 2 MP in-depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, both phones feature a standard 5 MP front camera.

Talking about the connectivity options, the phones feature Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, and LTE which means no 5G on offer.

Samsung Galaxy A04 And Galaxy A04e Price In India:

According to the model and specifications, both phones have a price cap of Rs 9,999 or more and are entry-level, affordable phones.

The base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the Samsung Galaxy A04 costs Rs 11,999 in India, making it more expensive than its sibling. The price of the model with 128GB of storage and the same RAM configuration is Rs 12,999.

While the Galaxy A04e is available in three storage configurations- Rs 9,299 (3GB RAM + 32GB storage), Rs 9,999 (3GB RAM + 64GB storage), and Rs 11,499 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage).

The colours for the Galaxy A04 are green, copper, and black. The Galaxy A04e, in contrast, is available in light blue and copper hues. The phone will be available for purchase starting from tomorrow, that is, 20th December.