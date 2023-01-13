Samsung Launches 2023 'Side-by-Side' Refrigerators With FamilyHub 7.0; Check Price, Features Here

SAMSUNG, India's largest consumer electronics company, announced the launch of its premium Side-by-Side Refrigerator range for 2023. The refrigerators will be made in India and have features tailored to the Indian market, such as customisable storage, glamorous exteriors, convenience through Connected Living, and energy efficiency.

The series of new refrigerators will now be Wi-Fi enabled and will be equipped with Smart Things app functionality as standard. Additionally, Convertible 5-in-1 modes including- Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation, and Home Alone modes are now a part of the new range. It will also feature Samsung's Twin Cooling PlusTM technology and Curd MaestroTM for the Indian audience for their day-to-day tasks.

With this, the South Korean tech giant has introduced new cutting-edge proprietary technologies to set a new standard in refrigeration, BESPOKE Glass Finish to up the glam factor, and IoT-enabled. Adding on to that, FamilyHub 7.0 is added to provide limitless entertainment to the audience including Spotify support, efficient food management with meal idea suggestions, a view inside the refrigerator, and more. The feature also offers an analogue bulletin board that curates precious family moments through video, photos, and memos.

In terms of power efficiency, the new refrigerator’s AI Energy Saving Mode uses Wi-Fi-based machine learning to regulate temperatures, resulting in up to 10% energy savings.

Additionally, Auto Open Door, a first for the industry will now be available for users in the new range. It will help in opening the door with a light touch using the "touch sensor". So, even if one has dirty hands, they may still open the door by merely keeping their hand on the door sensor.

Price And Availability:

The price of the new range starts from Rs. 113,000 and will be available starting today in both offline and online stores with a 653L net capacity. It will be available in Glam Deep Charcoal, Clean White, Clean Navy, and Clean Pink colour options. Notably, the new line also includes an industry-first 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor compressor.