samsung-introduces-message-guard-to-protect-users-from-malicious-image-attachments

ACCORDING to Thales Consumer Digital Trust Index, one in every three users has been the victim of a data breach or hacking. In the era of evolving threats in smartphones, one basic means of scamming people is via SMS and attachments. Enticing notifications and random links via SMS alerts are shared to induce the user to take action and make them a victim of fraud.

While smartphone companies continue to keep these at a minimum with different mechanisms, one such mechanism adopted by the largest smartphone manufacturer is Samsung Message Guard.

Existing solution for security

The company is offering Samsung Knox security on their premium handsets for hybrid hardware and software security. The company claims the user is protected from breach via audio and video means from this security solution. However, with Message Guard, it will be protected from potential threats of image attachments too. The supported image format includes - PNG, JPG/JPEG, GIF, ICO, WEBP, BMP, and WBMP, according to Samsung Global Newsroom.

Any malicious image file arriving undergoes deep scrutiny and will be secluded from the device data until found safe. This prevents harmful behaviour, access to personal files or code injections in the operating system.

How will Samsung Message Guard work

Zero-click exploits are the latest threat in the cybercrime market that is aimed at targeting sensitive information from the device, highlights Samsung in their web post. The exploit can take place with a malicious image with no action initiated from the user's end.

However, the Message Guard will quarantine any malicious image file which holds the potential to manipulate personal data automatically. The operation runs in the background and does not need any manual operation.

Samsung Message Guard is the company's latest addition to security against mobile threats. This security feature will be available on Samsung Messages and Messages (by Google) on the S23 lineup of smartphones. The protection will gradually dive into other Galaxy devices running One UI 5.1 or higher.