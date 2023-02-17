Samsung Introduces 2023 Wind-Free Air Conditioner Series In India; Check Prices Here

SAMSUNG, one of India's major consumer electronics brands, has introduced a new line of air conditioners, including premium WindFree versions. The new air conditioner series promises to provide quick cooling, cleaner air, energy efficiency, and aesthetic ease.

What Is WindFree Technology:

The WindFree technology offers 43% faster cooling, powerful cooling, and ideal comfort by dispersing air through 23,000 micro holes at a speed of 0.15 m/s. This technology was created to prevent chilly air draughts. Samsung has introduced over 36 models in its lineup.

WindFree 2023 Air Conditioner Series Features:

A 4-in-1 PM2.5 air filter with cutting-edge filtration technology is included in select versions of the new range's inbuilt air purifier to enable a clean interior environment. The 4-in-1 Care Filter offers the best defence by eliminating ultra-fine dust and eradicating germs, viruses, and allergies. It eliminates up to 99% of viruses, up to 99% of dangerous bacteria, and up to 98% of allergies (tested by Intertek).

In a world of intelligent, linked gadgets, Samsung has also improved the AI functions in a few of its new models. The WindFree family of Wi-Fi-enabled air conditioners from Samsung now includes AI Energy Mode in addition to smart features like Welcome Cooling and Voice Control. The AI-powered intelligent cooling feature analyses the user's desired temperature and the environment in the room before switching to the most efficient mode and up to 20% energy savings.

When compared to the standard cooling mode, the WindFree Good Sleep mode uses up to 69% less energy while producing the ideal temperature without an uncomfortable cold airflow.

Altogether, the new line's features including the WindFree Energy Saving Motion Detector Sensor, Digital Inverter Boost, and AI Energy mode allow consumers to save up to 77% on energy.

Samsung has released 38 other models in addition to WindFree air conditioners. The 5 in 1 Convertible Series enables individualised operations with cooling capacities ranging from 40% to 120%, including Home Alone Mode, which runs at 40% cooling capacity, Eco Mode (60%), Pleasant Mode (80%), Normal Mode (100%), and Party Mode (120%).

WindFree 2023 Air Conditioner Series Price, Warranty In India:

The WindFree 2023 Air Conditioner is available in the market with a starting price of Rs 35,599 and is available on the e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, and on the official website. The ACs are available in two colours- Rose Grey and Airy Mint.

The company is offering a Comprehensive Warranty of 1 year, 5 years of Extended Warranty on PCB, and 10 years Warranty on the Inverter Compressor.