Samsung In Plans To Launch Versatile S23 FE In Second Half Of 2023: Report

SAMSUNG, a South Korean consumer electronics brand that has recently introduced its flagship S23 series lineup all across the globe along with the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and other trims is reportedly in plans to launch the new Galaxy S23 FE in the second half of the year 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition, which is known for versatile and toned-down versions of the existing flagship series has been subject to various speculations as the company only introduced two generations and has not been keeping up with the sales.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has not received a decent response from the audience from the very beginning but a new report from a South Korean publication called Hankooki claims that the company is going to introduce the next-generation Fan Edition trim in the second half of the year 2023.

Later, Samsung dropped the plan to launch the Galaxy S22 FE in the market due to the chip shortage and increased demand for the top trims. However, now a report claims that Galaxy fans can soon get their hands on the next generation fan edition phone by the next half as Samsung will drop the Galaxy A74 and would be focusing more on the S23 FE in the global markets.

Additionally, the report also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could make a debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or last generation Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It would be interesting to see what specifications and features the company will offer with the versatile fan edition smartphone. Additionally, it would also be worth watching how the company disrupts the market after a year gap and competes with the current favourites OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R in the market.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is available at a price of Rs 32,999 as per the company’s website.