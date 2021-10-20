Samsung has started its product launch 'Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2' at 7:30 (IST). The company has scheduled this event for the launch of Z series and Galaxy products in the market. Building suspense ahead of the launch the company said that it will be “opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology” during the event.

Here are the live updates from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event:

7:50 (IST): Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launched

7:47 (IST): Galaxy Watch 4 OUT

7:40 (IST): Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launched

7:30 (IST): The event begins

The company will launch the Bespoke Edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, along with special edition Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds that have been made in partnership with Kitsune.

You can watch the live streaming here:

Posted By: Sugandha Jha