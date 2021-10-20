New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Samsung is all set to conduct a product launch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2, today October 20. The company scheduled this event for the launch of Z series and Galaxy products in the market. While the company didn’t reveal precisely what it will unveil during the event, it has mentioned that it is “opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology.”

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2: Live Streaming

The event will be held online and will start at 10 am (7.30 pm IST). The event can be seen on the company's official youtube page and Facebook page. The company will also live to stream the event on its websites – Samsung.com and Samsung Newsroom.

It is rumored that the South Korean company could unveil new colors for its Galaxy Z series smartphones. Earlier, in August, the company hosted its second Galaxy Unpacked event wherein it launched its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones. This event is the third and most probably the last event of Samsung this year. Here look at the streaming details and products to be expected from today's launch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2: What to expect

According to leaked reports, the Galaxy S21 FE, an affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship phone, can be launched in Samsung Unpacked Event 2. The phone will offer a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12MP primary camera, an 8MP camera. The phone will come with 128GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 32MP camera can be given in Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for selfies. The Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will work on Android 11 based One UI 3. 4 in the Samsung smartphone.

Alongside the smartphone, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S8. Along with this, the launch of some software and new apps can be done and a new color variant of the foldable smartphone can be launched in the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event 2.

Posted By: Ashita Singh