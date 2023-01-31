Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event Tomorrow: Here's When And Where To Watch The Launch Of S23 Series

The highly anticipated February launch for Android users, the Samsung Unpacked event, is all set to take place tomorrow, February 1, Wednesday. The South Korean tech giant is slated to announce the next-generation flagship phones, Galaxy books, and more at an event in the United States.

When And Where To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event:

The first in-person event since the pandemic, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event will be held in the United States and would also be live-streamed on Samsung’s official channels including, the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, Twitter, and YouTube. If you are interested in watching the event, you can find the event live at 10 AM PST (11:30 pm IST).

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Which Devices Will Make A Debut?

As expected the South Korean technology company would unveil its much-awaited Galaxy S23 series- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Additionally, the company is also expected to launch new wearables including the next-generation Galaxy watch, Buds, and more along with the different models of Galaxy Book Laptop.

Galaxy S23 Series Specifications:

Some of the specifications of the upcoming phone have been confirmed by the company including the usage of overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with the LPDDR5 RAM and the flagship GPU for increased performance of the phones.

One of the major highlights of the event would be the camera. Samsung is already running ad campaigns claiming that it would be offering the sharpest low-light camera. According to the reports, the company would be providing a 200 MP primary shooter with the top-notch Ultra variant of the series.

Additionally, the phone would be offered AMOLED panels along with a massive battery pack and fast charging support, and the Corning Gorilla Glass Protection.

Galaxy Book 3 Launch:

At the event, Samsung is also anticipated to unveil the all-new Galaxy Book 3 range of laptops. Other specifications, however, have still to be finalised. There will also be a Galaxy Book 3 Pro and a Galaxy Book 3 Pro, which is rather intriguing.