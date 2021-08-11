Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021: This will be tech giant's second Samsung Unpacked Event after the one held in January. Here's what to expect in upcoming event

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The much-awaited event of Samsung, The Galaxy Unpacked, is finally here. The event will kickstart today, August 11, at 7:30 pm IST. The South Korean tech giant will unveil next-generation foldable smartphones, including Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. The phones launched at the event will be available with upgrades and in an affordable range.

Not just this, Samsung is also expected to announce new Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) as well as Galaxy Watch 4 models. This will be the tech giant's second Samsung Unpacked Event after the one held in January, where they unveiled the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones and Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When and Where to Watch

The event will go live at 7:30 pm IST on the official website of tech giant--Samsing.com and Facebook.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to Expect

The tech giant is expected to launch series of products, including TWS earbuds, Foldable smartphones, smartwatches, etc. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to cost Rs 1,49,990, while Galaxy Z Flip 3 may cost between Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000. As per reports, both models is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to be priced around Rs 13,100, while Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to be around Rs 27,300.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: Features

The smartphone may come with a 7.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with a 120Hz rate and a 6.2 inch Super AMOLED display. The phone also includes a triple rear camera with three 12 megapixel sensors. The phone is expected to be backed by a 4,400mAh battery.

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Features

The main display of the smartphone is expected at 6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED with a high refresh rate. The phone also includes a dual-camera setup on the outside with a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle. For selfies and video call, the camera has a 10-megapixel sensor and have a battery backup of 3,300mAh battery with fast and wireless charging.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv