Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Along With Book 3 Pro 360 Launched; Details Inside

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: tech giant has officially launched the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra along with Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 globally.

By Ashish Singh
Thu, 02 Feb 2023 12:13 AM IST
Minute Read
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Galaxy Book 3 Ultra along with Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Announced. (Image-Twitter)

During the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event, South Korea-based prominent technology giant Samsung, which is known for making a variety of gadgets including smartphones, announced the new generation of Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, a Samsung laptop, as well as the Galaxy S23 series and other wearables. Additionally, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 with 13th generation i5 processor and LPDDR5 also announced with Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. 

 

(Note: this is a breaking story, details will follow soon)

