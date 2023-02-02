Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: From S23 Series To Galaxy Book 3 Series, List Of Gadgets Launched During The 'Mega Event'

Samsung, a South Korean consumer electronics company, in its annual Unpacked event, has launched a series of new highly anticipated gadgets for the year 2023-24. The gadgets include the flagship phones and the flagship laptops which are now available for pre-booking as well.

Here is the list of products which are launched during Samsung’s Unpacked 2023 event which was held in San Francisco, California (the first in-person event after the pandemic).

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series:

Samsung has unveiled three new flagship trims as its next-generation flagship models. These phones are- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. All the smartphones get AMOLED Displays and are powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, the phone would run on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung has become the third brand to offer a 200 MP camera to its users with optical image stabilisation.

Furthermore, the theme of this year’s event was the camera, and the company has quite worked on it. From AI-driven algorithms to dedicated customisable modes for almost every possible situation, Samsung has proved that it has worked on its Low Light photography and videography.

Additionally, Samsung has offered bigger battery packs, better RAM, and a better (recyclable) body.

2. Galaxy Book 3 Series:

With the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the company also released five different laptops with the goal of assisting consumers in multitasking. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3, and Galaxy Book 3 360 are the models. However, the series outperforms its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 2, in terms of features, specifications, and price. The laptop is also available for pre-order, which can be done right now.

Surprisingly, Samsung has not announced any TWS buds, smartwatches, or any other variable this fall. However, it would be interesting to see if the company would roll out the wearables in the other half of the year.