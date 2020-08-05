Samsung has already teased the look and moment for its terrifically gripping Galaxy Note 20 series as far as the top launch of Unpacked-2020 is concerned.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Samsung Galaxy unpacked 2020 is reportedly set to launch at least five new devices on Wednesday, 5th August. The heavily anticipated annual event of South Korean smartphone giant will be broadcast Live on all social media handles of Samsung and Samsung India from 7:30 PM onwards.

Samsung has already teased the look and moment for its terrifically gripping Galaxy Note 20 series as far as the top launch of Unpacked-2020 is concerned.

Welcome to the Next Normal. Galaxy Unpacked 2020, August 5, 2020 at 7:30PM IST. Stay tuned! Visit https://t.co/ZQhJjFWvtE to watch the #SamsungEvent #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/9IPjqVVSbR — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 4, 2020

Here is everything you need to know about the two of most anticipated launches of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event -- Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Note 20 -- before having an official look.

About Galaxy Z Fold 2

The issues users faced with Galaxy Fold in the prior gears are expected to be resolved with Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch on Wednesday. The premium smartphone is likely to share a lot with the Galaxy Note lineup, with a big primary display and a secondary AMOLED display. It will be a third foldable smartphone from the house of Samsung.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

The Fold 2 is likely to feature a 7.7 inch Super AMOLED foldable display. The secondary display in the fold will also feature an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with screen size rumoured to be 6.6 inches.

A new look unfolds.

05.08.2020 pic.twitter.com/OHaF4zCy2C — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) July 19, 2020

The premium smartphone is rumoured to be sporting Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 + processor with a big-time 12 GB RAM. With a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the smartphone will also bear 15 W wireless charging for an expected 4365 mAH battery.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Expected Price: Rs 1,99,999

About Galaxy Note 20 series

First launched in 2011, with the first Galaxy Note device that remains accompanied by an S-Pen, the Galaxy Note is South Korean tech giant's most powerful smart device that emphasises on productivity and efficiency of the users. Given its worldwide success and competing capabilities with other premium smartphones, the company has made a gradual transition to make Galaxy Note its flagship product.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series specs

The leaks from various tech nerds suggest that Samsung is likely to launch two new Galaxy Note 2/ smartphones -- Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: As the most expectedly advanced offering from Samsung this year, the camera synchrony of the smartphone is reportedly inspired from Galaxy S20 series. The smartphone is likely to feature a triple camera set up (108 Megapixels + 12 Megapixels + 13 Megapixels) with laser autofocus capabilities.

With an aspect ratio of 19.3:9, the smartphone will enable a well immersive viewing experience. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is teased to have 4,500 mAh battery. The expected colours with which the premium smartphone will be available, are likely to be Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

Expected Price: Rs 1,14,000

Galaxy Note 20: The second in the line of Samsung premium subordination, Galaxy Note 20 too will feature a triple camera setup (64 Megapixels + 12 Megapixels + 12 Megapixels) along with a 3d-depth sensor. Most of the other specifications are expected to be more-or-less similar to its Ultra counterpart.

Expected Price: Rs 83,515.

Other than the succession of Galaxy Note series, the Seoul-based smartphone maker is also expected to make a groundbreaking change to its S-Pen's compatibility with the Galaxy Note devices.

Posted By: Talib Khan