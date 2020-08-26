Besides the stunning display, the two tablets have been packed with a new and improved S-Pen which the company claims to be a 'leap' in responsiveness to date.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Samsung on Wednesday announced the release of its much-awaited android tablets -- Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ — in India. The two tablets are now available for pre-booking, though the exact date of the shipping is not out yet.

Base-priced at Rs 55,999, the Galaxy Tab 7 will come with an 11 inch LTPF TFT display, while the Tab 7+, with its starting price of Rs 79,999, will have one-of-a-kind Super AMOLED display. Besides the stunning display, the two tablets have been packed with a new and improved S-Pen, which the company claims to be a 'leap' in responsiveness to date.

The two devices will be powered by next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The user will be able to run up to three apps simultaneously. The devices will be available at mystic bronze, mystic black, and mystic silver colours. Here are some of the specifications.

Galaxy Tab S7

Display: 11 inches

Sound: Quad speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Camera: 13MP (main) + 5MP (Ultra Wide) + Flash 8MP

Battery: 8,000mAh (45W super-fast charging supported)

Biometric authentication: Fingerprint with Side Key

Memory: 128 GB (expandable upto 1 TB)

Processor: 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor

Colour options: Mystic bronze, mystic black, and mystic silver

Galaxy Tab S7+

Display: 12.4 inches

Sound: Quad speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Camera: 13MP (main) + 5MP (Ultra Wide) + Flash 8MP

Battery: 10,090mAh (45W super-fast charging supported)

Biometric authentication: Fingerprint with Side Key

Memory: 128 GB (expandable upto 1 TB)

Processor: 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor

Colour options: Mystic bronze, mystic black, and mystic silver



Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 55,999 and will be available at Reliance Retail and Samsung shops. Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ LTE variants will be priced at Rs 63,999 and Rs 79,999 and will be available at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart. Customers can pre-book the tabs starting today to avail special benefits.

Customers can get the keyboard cover at a discounted price of Rs 5,999 and cashback upto Rs 5,000 on HDFC credit and debit cards if they pre book Galaxy Tab S7. On pre booking Galaxy Tab 7+, they will get the keyboard cover at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 and cashback upto Rs 6000 on HDFC credit and debit cards.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja