Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Up For Sale; Check Offers, Discounts And Variant-Wise Prices Here

SAMSUNG, a South Korean technology company that has launched the next generation of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S23 Series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event all across the globe has now officially started the sale of all three Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra starting today. Additionally, all the consumers who have pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S23 series device have now started getting the deliveries. Notably, the brand recorded over 140,000 pre-bookings in India in the first-24 hours of the launch.

The Galaxy S23 series, which also includes the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, shows a new age of Samsung's flagship phone experience, led by the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor and iconic S Pen.

Additionally, the customised and ‘Most Efficient’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers the smartphones and offers a segment-leading graphic experience and performance. The Galaxy S23 series also boasts a stunning design that advances the company's sustainability goals by using more recycled materials than any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

The Galaxy S23 series takes mobile gaming experiences to the next level. Galaxy S23 Ultra supports real-time ray tracing when it comes to mainstream mobile gaming. The Galaxy S23 series will get four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

“The great momentum we’re witnessing speaks to customers’ excitement about products that push the envelope and give them the freedom to express themselves creatively,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This year’s pre-order numbers echo our customers’ strong trust in our brand and demonstrate how our commitment to ground-breaking innovation and sustainability continues to resonate with consumers,” he added.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price In India:

The base trim of the Samsung Galaxy S23 with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage will cost Rs 74,999, while the base trim of the Galaxy S23+ with 8 GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 94,999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12 GB RAM and 256 Storage will cost Rs 124,999.

Here is the varinat-wise price list as shared by Samsung:

1.Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/1TB) INR 154999

2. Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/512GB) Rs 134,999

3. Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/256GB) Rs 124,999

4. Galaxy S23+ (8/512GB) Rs 104,999

5. Galaxy S23+ (8/256GB) Rs 94,999

6. Galaxy S23 (8/256GB) Rs 79,999

7. Galaxy S23 (8/128GB) Rs 74,999