Samsung Galaxy S23 Series To Launch On February 1 Next Year: Reports

The South Korean tech giant Samsung, whose Galaxy S23 series is set to debut in February of next year with an impressive array of features, has now become a target of leaks. After the renders and specification leaks, the release date for the Samsung S23 series has been leaked in reports making the rounds online.

According to a report by GSM Arena citing reliable tipsters Onleaks and Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will launch on February 1, 2023. Notably, Samsung launches all its new flagship series in the month of February but this time it is sooner than expected. The company last year unveiled its Galaxy S22 series on 8th February 2022. However, the company has not made any official announcements, or invites till now and will start doing it soon if the date leaked is true.

Recently, the Galaxy S23 was yet again spotted on the Geekbench with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, other leaks suggest that the S23 will borrow the design from its predecessor S22 series with no major changes to the camera bumps, or front and rear design. It is also speculated that the phones may feature sleeker designs with a dedicated stylus pocket in the phone.

In terms of performance, it is expected that Samsung may go with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for all three trims- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. With this, the tech giant may provide ray tracing technology for the games and better performance of the phone. Along with that Samsung is expected to go with the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be offered with the 6.1-inch screen AMOLED and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra may feature a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED display.

Other important specifics are still unknown, but more information will be available soon. The Galaxy S23 series could start at more than Rs 65,000 in India. The Ultra model could cost more than Rs 1 lakh at launch.