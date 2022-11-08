Samsung Galaxy S23 Series To Feature Latest Snapdragon Chipset, Confirms Qualcomm

Samsung may feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in its upcoming flagship S23 series.

Tue, 08 Nov 2022
The upcoming Samsung flagship S23 series which is set to be unveiled in February 2023 is expected to penetrate the market with three models just like its predecessor S22 series. There have been many leaks, and patents that have made everyone speculate about the design and specifications. However, no official confirmation has been made by Samsung till now.

But, Qualcomm has confirmed that the upcoming flagship series would see a next-generation top-notch processor which would more likely to be Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The company has provided the S22 series with an Exynos processor which needs to be slowed down to avoid overheating issues. Notably, Samsung has provided Exynos processors with flagships in India for a while now. Furthermore, Samsung has provided the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC chipsets in its all Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 variants.

The launch of a new Samsung smartphone in the second half of the March quarter, according to Qualcomm's Chief Financial Officer, will be advantageous for Qualcomm. This will most likely coincide with the rumoured launch of the Galaxy S23 series.

In a recent multi-year partnership, Samsung and Qualcomm agreed to use the Snapdragon chipset in all of their products, including PCs, tablets, extended reality headsets, high-end phones, and other gadgets.

Samsung released Android 13 earlier this month for its premium Galaxy S22 series. The phones received One UI 5.0, which also added a few new features and an improved user interface.

