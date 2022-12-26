Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Promotional Photos Leaked; See First Pics Here

The promotional renders of Samsung Galaxy S23 series have surfaced online. Here is what you can expect from the upcoming flagship.

By Ashish Singh
Mon, 26 Dec 2022 02:13 PM IST
In Pics- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Image- 91 Mobiles)

The renders of the much-awaited flagship series from the tech giant Samsung have been reportedly leaked ahead of its launch in early February. The three trims of the upcoming series have been subject to multiple leaks and now, the promotional banners of the phones have been reportedly leaked. The three trims which are expected to launch are- Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The base trim S23 and the S23 Plus will have the same signature colours, according to the leaked renders, while the S23 Ultra will have a completely different signature colour, which is green. The phones don't appear to have undergone many design changes from their predecessor.

Image- 91 Mobiles

The Galaxy S23 Plus may have curved screen edges and a fancy triple rear camera setup, whereas the top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a five-edge camera setup. The promotional images give the impression that the upcoming flagship series will resemble its predecessor more closely.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 was spotted on Geekbench. In the listings, it was powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with ray tracing technology for improved gaming and better display. The base trim is reportedly said to feature a 6.1-inch screen AMOLED while the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra are said to sport a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED display.

The Galaxy S23 will have a 3,900 mAh battery and 25W fast charging, while the Galaxy S23+ will have a 200 mAh battery bump to 4,700 mAh and 45W fast charging, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 5,000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging, claims GSM Arena in its report.

Numerous reports online have made numerous assumptions regarding optics, but the company has not yet made any firm announcements. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, according to numerous reports, could have a 200MP primary camera with improved telephoto lens technology, the ability to shoot 8K videos at 30 frames per second (up from 24 on current-generation models), and more.

