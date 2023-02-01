Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra Debut With 'Most Efficient' Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; Check Spec-By-Spec Details

The South Korean technology company Samsung has finally unveiled its highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra at its Unpacked 2023 event, the first in-person event after Covid-19. As reported earlier, all the phones are powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, Samsung has announced that it is offering the best ever camera experience with its next generation flagship phones.

Note: this is a breaking story, more details to follow soon.