Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Leaked Ahead Of February 1 Launch; Details Inside

THE MUCH-awaited Samsung Galaxy S23 series which is going to be launched at the Unpacked event going to be held on February 1, 2023, has been subject to big leaks. After many designs, renders, and specifications leaks, now a report claims the price of the upcoming flagship has been leaked.

According to GSMArena citing the Verizon’s document posted on Reddit claimed that the price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra at $799.99, $999.99, and $1199.99, respectively. Notably, the company’s existing flagship S22 series was launched at the same price.

Additionally, the report also claims that the vanilla trim will start with 8GB RAM/128 GB Storage while the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra would start with the 256 GB Storage paired with 8GB RAM as a base trim.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is reportedly going to sport an overclocked version of Qualcomm’s latest addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset along with the 200 MP primary shooter for the S23 Ultra. While the base and Plus variants could feature a 50 MP primary shooter along with improved ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

It will have a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz instead of 3.2GHz (Prime core) on the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB). The rest of the features of this customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are expected to remain largely the same as the regular version.

The 4nm modified chip is also said to be manufactured by Samsung's foundry instead of TSMC. However, it's unclear whether or not Samsung will use the 'Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy' branding widely or keep it limited to the Unpacked event, as per GSM Arena.