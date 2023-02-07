Samsung Galaxy S23 Gets 1.4 Lakh Pre-Orders Worth Rs 1,400 Crore: Report

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant which has recently launched its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series at the Unpacked 2023 event globally has announced that it has received 1.4 lakh pre-orders which costs around Rs 1,400 crore on the first day of its pre-booking claims a report citing a source from the company.

Raju Pulllan, Senior Vice President for Mobile Business, told PTI that the company has received more than double sales compared to the previous generation of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22.

"In the first 24 hours, we received about 1.4 lakh pre-orders, which is near twice the number of Galaxy S22 devices. With an average price of about a lakh rupees, the 24-hour turnover on a free book is almost 1,400 crore," Pullan told PTI.

Interestingly, Samsung has announced the new generation of the flagship at way higher prices compared to the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S23 base trims start from Rs 75,000, the Galaxy S23 Plus costs Rs 95,000 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra would cost around Rs 1,25,000. Notably, the brand has announced that it would be manufacturing the phones locally, in the Noida plant. Earlier, the company used to manufacture the Samsung S series phone in a Vietnam factory.

The company has also mentioned that the users have responded well to the new add-ons in the Galaxy S23 series, whether it is the brand new camera or the new faster and more efficient processor and the recyclable body components.

The Galaxy S23 series is currently available for pre-order and is offered with great offers including cashback and an exchange bonus. Additionally, consumers can get their hands on the Galaxy Watch 4 LTE/BT (depending on the model they purchase) at just Rs 4,999. The brand is also offering easy monthly installments for consumers.