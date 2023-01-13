Samsung Galaxy S23 First Image Leaked Ahead Of February 1 Launch | All You Need To Know

The marketing renders for the highly anticipated Samsung S23 series have been leaked online. Win future, a German news portal, has shared images in which we can get a closer look at the phones and shades that are available.

If renders are believed to be true, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a triple camera setup with no bumps on offer. The design looks pretty much the same as its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22. Additionally, the pictures also suggest that glass black will be a standard option for all upcoming phones.

The camera sensor, on the other hand, is also located on the camera's body, on the side. The renders also suggest that the flagship series might get rounded edges, a metal frame, and a glass back for a change.

Speaking of the front, there are very small bezels visible with the punch-hole camera design. The renders of the phone can be seen in four different colours including black, white, green, and pinkish lilac shades.

Expected Specifications:

Samsung is likely to introduce its all upcoming S23 series with an overclocked version of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Along with the chipset the phone is said to be offered with a dedicated cooling system along with a faster UFS 4.0 storage version.

With this, Samsung is expected to provide four years of Android upgrades and five years of security updates to all the S23 series smartphones. However, no official confirmations have been made about the specification, design, and other features of the phone.

Samsung can make another highlight by adding a 200 MP primary shooter under its flagship S series portfolio along with the telephoto and ultra-wide lens.

However, the Samsung S23 series, as well as the Chromebooks, will be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked Event, which will take place on February 1st, 2023. This will be the first offline event since the outbreak began.