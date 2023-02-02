Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Is The New Flagship Phone Better? | Explained

SAMSUNG has finally unveiled its much-awaited S23 series at its Unpacked 2023 event along with the next generation Galaxy Book 3 laptops. The brand has already started its pre-booking and one can pre-book the phones or laptops and they will get their hands on the device by February 17 (not sure about India).

However, the Galaxy S23 series is not a massive upgrade when compared to the existing Galaxy S22 series. But there are certain things that have definitely got attention and have been improved.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S22 features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos processor along with the cooling chamber while the Galaxy S23 trims get Qualcomm’s most efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with an improved cooling chamber to take on gaming.

If you are a gaming enthusiast, the S23 Ultra would be a better choice to upgrade as it would provide better speeds at lower thermals.

The S22 series on the other side have witnessed a lot of heating issues, while we expect that the S23 series would not be like its predecessor.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Display And Design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features an upgraded OLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone also has a 120 Hz refresh rate panel, while the S22 Ultra has a Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display. So, aside from the flatter screen and increased brightness, there are few display modifications.

Speaking of design, everything appears to be the same, with the exception of the elimination of camera bumps in the vanilla trims. Furthermore, the S23 Ultra is said to be heavier than the S22 Ultra, but it receives a sleek rear with a glass finish and new colours.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Cameras

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's newer, smarter, and the better camera was the main attraction of the Unpacked 2023 event. Both models have quad-camera setups, however, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a gigantic 200 MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and two 10MP telephoto lenses with up to 100x hybrid zoom and outstanding low light shooting and filming capability. The S22 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 108 MP primary shooter, a 2MP ultra-wide angle lens, and two 10MP telephoto lenses.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra retains the same 5,000 mAh battery along with fast charging and wireless charging support. But with the ‘most efficient’ powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a user can expect better battery performance than the Galaxy S22 Ultra.